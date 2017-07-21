Anything you can do to help the good folks who take care of these animals would be greatly appreciated - especially donations and adoptions. Volunteers are always needed and always helpful as well, so please do what you can.

The dogs and cats in this video and in the photos above are currently housed at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter and are available or preparing to be available for adoption.

You can visit the shelter at 3411 North Roan Street, or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.