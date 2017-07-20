Each week, I visit these animals and choose a few to be our “pets of the week,” and I could literally do so every day this summer and not need to repeat myself. Pets are wonderful, and can make your life so much better, so give one a shot!

Shelters need your help to lower the numbers of incoming animals and raise their quality of life, they need your donations to stay afloat, they need your patronization so these animals see fresh faces and get the attention they deserve — so please do what you can.

Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter

3411 North Roan St.

tailchaser.org

423-926-8769

• Mary Hope is a two-year-old female collie mix who is nursing an injury. Her leg was recently broken, most probably from being hit by a car, but she is healing quickly and is ready to run and play. She is also ready to go home to a good family!

• Tyson is a 15-week-old neutered male domestic short hair. He is a black and white kitten with lots of love to give, and would make a wonderful companion for anyone who likes cats. He’s not very fond of the camera, but warms up once it goes away.

• Ray is an adult hound mix. He is neutered and housebroken, and is wonderful with kids. Ray is a favorite of the staff, and for good reason.

• Ophelia is an 8-week-old female domestic short hair. A gray tabby who is as playful as she is sweet, and that’s saying a lot. She’ll make someone a wonderful pet, so please make time to visit!

Other local shelters:

Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter

135 Sycamore Shoals Road

(423) 547-6359

Unicoi County Animal Shelter

185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin

Phone: (423) 743-3071

Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue

2061 Hwy. 75, Blountville

(423) 239-5237

Kingsport Animal Shelter

2141 Idle Hour Road

(423) 247-1671

Sullivan County Animal Shelter

380 Massengill Road, Blountville

(423) 279-2741