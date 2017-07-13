Each week, I visit these animals and choose a few to be our “pets of the week,” and I could literally do so every day this summer and not need to repeat myself. Our shelters are full. Overflowing. And in need of your help.

Shelters need your help to lower the numbers of incoming animals and raise their quality of life, they need your donations to stay afloat, they need your patronization so these animals see fresh faces and get the attention they deserve — so please do what you can.

Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter

3411 North Roan St.

tailchaser.org

423-926-8769

• Stormy is a white and brown adult spayed female calico. She is shy and curious both, which makes for an interesting visit. She is ready to go home to a good family!

• Sylvester is an adult neutered male domestic short hair. He is a gray torbie with lots of love to give, and would make a wonderful companion for anyone who likes cats.

• Velma is a 6-month-old female chihuahua mix, and may have found her forever family today. She is wonderful with kids, as you can see by the photos where she is joined by Levi Montecinos, who is excited to take her home!

• Copper is 10-month-old male beagle mix, and he is pictured here with Suzanne Ewing, who may be taking Copper home. Copper is full of love and energy, and is going to be a wonderful addition to the family!

You can visit the shelter at 3411 North Roan St., or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.

Other local shelters:

Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter

135 Sycamore Shoals Road

(423) 547-6359

Unicoi County Animal Shelter

185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin

Phone: (423) 743-3071

Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue

2061 Hwy. 75, Blountville

(423) 239-5237

Kingsport Animal Shelter

2141 Idle Hour Road

(423) 247-1671

Sullivan County Animal Shelter

380 Massengill Road, Blountville

(423) 279-2741