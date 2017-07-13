Boy Scout rescues beagle mix from Kingsport cliff after dog trapped 4 days

“They called and told me there was a dog stuck on a cliff that they couldn’t get to because of their insurance, but I could do it independently,” McNabb said. “So I went with my father and brother the next morning.”

McNabb, a rising senior at Dobyns-Bennett High School, had been trained in rock climbing, rappelling and high-angle rescue as a member of Boy Scout Troop 48. McNabb said other volunteers at the fire department knew of his training, which led them to contact him.

A few days before McNabb received the call, signs of the dog’s entrapment were being noticed around the Baker Bluff subdivision, near the end of Gilders Private Drive in Colonial Heights.

