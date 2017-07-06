pets of the week

Cats are much more likely to be out and therefore much more likely to be mating and roaming. Dogs are much more likely to be running free and adventuring. These factors add up to more and more dogs and cats filling kennel space in shelters. Shelters need your help to lower the numbers of incoming animals and raise their quality of life, so please do what you can.

Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter

3411 North Roan St.

tailchaser.org

423-926-8769

• Raleigh is a white and brown adult spayed female Torbie. She is shy and curious both, which makes her surprisingly easy to get to know. She is ready to go home to a good family!

• BooBoo is an eight-year-old female tabby. She is a white and gray domestic short hair beauty who is extremely sweet and attentive and would make a wonderful first pet for a young person.

• Sky is a 5-7 year-old female pit bull mix. She is full grown, house-trained, and good with other larger dogs. She may not be great with cats and small dogs, but she is wonderful with kids.

• Ian (also called Ralphie) is a neutered adult male beagle/shepherd mix. He has quickly become a favorite of the staff here, as several of the volunteers asked if he could be highlighted. As you can tell, he’s shy around the camera, and he’d make a wonderful addition to your family.

You can visit the shelter at 3411 North Roan St., or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.

Other local shelters:

Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter

135 Sycamore Shoals Road

(423) 547-6359

Unicoi County Animal Shelter

185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin

Phone: (423) 743-3071

Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue

2061 Hwy. 75, Blountville

(423) 239-5237

Kingsport Animal Shelter

2141 Idle Hour Road

(423) 247-1671

Sullivan County Animal Shelter

380 Massengill Road, Blountville

(423) 279-2741