Jonesborough Days decrees best-dressed dogs

Dogs large and small donned their best hats, tutus, swimsuits, shades and accessories to compete in several categories: best swimsuit, best trunks, most patriotic, coolest shades and hippest headwear.

Dozens of dogs entered the contest, and others just looked on as spectators with their handlers. Two kiddie pools filled with water and frozen treats awaited each contestant after the contest, and winners took home a bucket full of treats and toys.

Gigi, a 3-year-old long-haired Chihuahua, modeled her outfit and came in second place in the best headwear contest. She didn’t seem to mind missing out on the bucket as she enjoyed her frozen treat after the contest concluded.

“I thought it would be great, and everyone got into the spirit of it,” said Gigi’s handler, Cynthia Picaza, adding that it was the first time Gigi had been in any sort of contest.

“I think they did a great job putting this on,” she said. “I love that they had cold treats, fun prizes and made it fun for everyone involved.”

Sophia Copp and her labradoodle, Hattie, won first place in the swimsuit contest. Hattie, who is about 4 months old, sported a yellow polka-dot bikini that took home first prize.

Sophia said she’s had Hattie since Hattie was 9 weeks old, and said she had a good time bringing her furry friend to the contest.

“She’s just a leap of joy,” she said after Hattie won the swimsuit contest.

Main Street Coordinator Melinda Copp said she was pleased with the dozens of dogs that turned out for the contest, adding it’s something she thinks will continue in future Jonesborough Days.

She said she and other organizers decided to bring a dog contest to Jonesborough Days after having similar contests at other events, like Doggone Christmas, proved to bring a lot of fun for dogs and people alike.

“Jonesborough is a very dog-friendly town,” she said. “We love our pets here, and I think it was a great addition to our festivities.”

