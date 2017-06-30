Pets of the Week

Cats are much more likely to be out and therefore much more likely to be mating and roaming. Dogs are much more likely to be running free and adventuring. These factors add up to more and more dogs and cats filling kennel space in shelters. Shelters need your help to lower the numbers of incoming animals and raise their quality of life.

Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter



3411 North Roan St.

tailchaser.org

423-926-8769

• Annie is a white adult spayed female Siamese. She is dealing with a respiratory issue right now, but the shelter hopes that will run its course and clear up very soon. She is ready to go home to a good family!

• Delilah is a six-week-old female tabby. She is a white and gray domestic short hair beauty who is extremely sweet and attentive and would make a wonderful first pet for a young person.

• Selena is an adult female German shorthaired pointer mix. She is very sweet and playful, and is a favorite of the staff because of her friendly and outgoing personality.

• Hershey is an adult female hound who has recently given birth to a litter. She no longer has her puppies to take care of, and is having a hard time adjusting to the shelter life. She needs a home full of love, and she’d make a wonderful addition to your family.

You can visit the shelter at 3411 North Roan St., or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.

Other local shelters:

Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter

135 Sycamore Shoals Road

(423) 547-6359

Unicoi County Animal Shelter

185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin

Phone: (423) 743-3071

Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue

2061 Hwy. 75, Blountville

(423) 239-5237

Kingsport Animal Shelter

2141 Idle Hour Road

(423) 247-1671

Sullivan County Animal Shelter

380 Massengill Road, Blountville

(423) 279-2741