Animal shelter's 'Pup Crawl' to memorialize dog allegedly starved in owner's condo

The shelter will hold a pub crawl — or ‘Pup Crawl’ — from 6 p.m. to midnight July 8 in honor of Luna.

The event will be held under the light of a full moon.

“It was just sad she died in the manner that she did,” said Cara Ledbetter, executive director of the shelter and the organizer of the event. “She was adopted out of the shelter two years ago as a puppy. She was adorable. ... I just felt really bad about the mistreatment of that animal.”

Proceeds from the event will help pay for operational needs, like food, at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter.

“We had a lot of people who asked us if we would do something to remember Luna, so we put this event together to do several things,” Ledbetter said. “One was to honor the dog and to raise awareness, and to just raise some much-needed funds for the animal shelter as well.”

Participants can buy a “passport” and glow-in-the-dark T-shirt for $50 per person via an Eventbrite page set up for the event. The passport will list participating bars and can be used to redeem free specialty drinks at each location.

Ledbetter said Johnson City Brewing, for example, is putting together a cream ale with a cherry pie infusion for the pub crawl. The specialty drinks will be available only for participants in the event.

Ledbetter said eight downtown establishments have confirmed they will participate and that participants who buy passports will be able to visit the bars at their own leisure.

To reserve a spot for the event, participants must buy a passport and shirt as well as contact Ledbetter at caraledbetter@embarqmail.com. Only 100 passports are being sold, and as of Tuesday afternoon, Ledbetter said about half of those spaces are still available.

Lindsey Price, 29, has been charged with animal cruelty, aggravated animal cruelty and abandonment after the discovery of a long-rotted dog’s carcass in her condo by her landlord on June 1.

Animal control officials said Price adopted the black and brown puppy in March 2015 when it was 12 weeks old. The dog was named Sugar at the time, but was renamed Luna. Tammy Davis, the operations manager at the animal shelter, said she was certain the dog found in Price’s apartment was Luna.

Price was on probation at the time she was cited in the cruelty case. She pleaded guilty in December to a DUI. Price’s case was rescheduled for a hearing on Aug. 16.

Press Senior Reporter Becky Campbell contributed to this report.