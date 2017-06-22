Pets of the Week

Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter
3411 North Roan St.
tailchaser.org
423-926-8769
• Caramel is an adult female Calico. She has been spayed, and enjoys children, and playful attention. She is ready to go home to a good family!
• Rosita is a sweet Torbie who loves to be brushed and held. She is an adult female, and has been spayed.
• Nala is a favorite of the staff at the shelter, and is one of those sweet dogs who makes an immediate connection with people. She is a 7-year-old spayed female Pitbull mix and she has been waiting patiently for a good home.
• Addie is a 7-year-old spayed female Pitbull who is still adjusting to her surroundings. She is very sweet and playful, and demands a lot of attention. She may need to be the only pet in your home.
Other local shelters:
Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter
135 Sycamore Shoals Road
(423) 547-6359
Unicoi County Animal Shelter
185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin
Phone: (423) 743-3071
Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue
2061 Hwy. 75, Blountville
(423) 239-5237
Kingsport Animal Shelter
2141 Idle Hour Road
(423) 247-1671
Sullivan County Animal Shelter
380 Massengill Road, Blountville
(423) 279-2741