Pets of the Week

Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter

3411 North Roan St.

tailchaser.org

423-926-8769

• Caramel is an adult female Calico. She has been spayed, and enjoys children, and playful attention. She is ready to go home to a good family!

• Rosita is a sweet Torbie who loves to be brushed and held. She is an adult female, and has been spayed.

• Nala is a favorite of the staff at the shelter, and is one of those sweet dogs who makes an immediate connection with people. She is a 7-year-old spayed female Pitbull mix and she has been waiting patiently for a good home.

• Addie is a 7-year-old spayed female Pitbull who is still adjusting to her surroundings. She is very sweet and playful, and demands a lot of attention. She may need to be the only pet in your home.

You can visit the shelter at 3411 North Roan St., or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.

