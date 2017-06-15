WCJC Animal Shelter, June 15 - VIDEO

Knowing that the animals housed here are getting attention, getting just a moment of love and affection, makes me feel really good. Because, when you are a shelter animal, you’re locked up. 24/7. You might get walked a couple times a day, you might even get to go up front for a visit. But, for all intents and purposes, you are on lockdown all day long.

There’s not much that makes that any better, other than a visit from a loving new friend who makes you forget for a few minutes that you aren’t getting out today.

Except the day when your forever family decides it’s time to take you home. That’s better. That’s the best.

When a person, or people, make that connection and take you into their home, into their family, that’s something special. That’s something that takes a lifetime to pay back.

A lifetime of running, playing, petting, cuddling, laughing, smiling, and loving. A lifetime of rewarding moments.

Now, who wouldn’t want that?

Visit your local shelter. Volunteer. Adopt.

The animals in the above photos and video are currently housed at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter and are available or preparing for adoption.

You can visit the shelter at 3411 North Roan Street, or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.