pets of the week

Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter

3411 North Roan St.

tailchaser.org

423-926-8769

• Baby is an adult spayed female terrier mix, a small dog with a big heart and lots of love for anyone who will pay her some attention.

• The big Lab is Ron, who has been at the shelter for more than a year and is one of the sweetest dogs in the world. He is an older adult male, kennel trained, neutered, and ready to go home with a good family. He is good with kids and other animals.

• River is a 2-year-old female domestic short hair white calico, who is playful and curious. She is quick to respond to attention and always in search of a good petting or brushing. She craves attention and is thankful for it.

• Chick is a spayed adult female, gray and white domestic medium hair, very shy and adjusting to her surroundings. She hasn’t been in the shelter as long as many of the other cats.

You can visit the shelter at 3411 North Roan St., or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.

Other local shelters:

Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter

135 Sycamore Shoals Road

(423) 547-6359

Unicoi County Animal Shelter

185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin

Phone: (423) 743-3071

Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue

2061 Hwy. 75, Blountville

(423) 239-5237

Kingsport Animal Shelter

2141 Idle Hour Road

(423) 247-1671

Sullivan County Animal Shelter

380 Massengill Road, Blountville

(423) 279-2741