Carter Co. Animal Shelter: Looking for ‘furever’ homes

Due to the overwhelming amount of dogs and cats awaiting adoption, the shelter will be hosting a “Dog Days and Cool Cats of Summer” adoption event June 16-24. In addition to the joy of bringing a new pet home, people looking to adopt will be able to do so for free thanks to the shelter’s esteemed sponsors.

“Essentially these pets are going out of here for free,” Animal Shelter Director Shannon Posada said.

The two sponsors, Dallas Knight, representing the Glenda Taylor DeLawder estate, and Mike Barnett, Friends of Elizabethton/Carter County representation and chairman of the shelter’s advisory board, both contributed $500 each to cover spay and neuter costs and adoption fees.

The usual fees associated with pet adoption come from a combination of vet costs and adoption fees.

“The animals are all vetted when they come in,” Posada said. “We have a vet that comes in twice a week and she deworms the animals, if they have ear mites she treats it. But many of the animals we get are already spayed and neutered, so the normal fee for cats is $45 and dogs are $55.”

Usually, the shelter has several events like this throughout the year, but when the shelter’s capacity is reached the staff schedules one of these adoption sales.

“We have always been fortunate to have sponsors to waive adoption fees for these events.”

But buyers be warned, people can’t come into the shelter to just pick out any cat or dog. According to Posada, people and their living situations should still compliment the needs of the animal they wish to adopt.

“Some of [the pets] we know since they’ve been with us for a while that some of them have different issues such as not liking other animals,” Posada said. “We have one that is a special needs cat, so we try to forewarn people and we try to put them in homes that are more compatible for their situation.”

While Posada hopes most of the animals will be adopted, she especially wants a couple of the shelter’s spotlighted animals to find their forever homes.

“We have two senior cats that we would like to see go to a home and we have a special needs kitten,” Posada said. “One of the senior cats we have, her owner passed away so she's a little grumpy until she knows you. She just wants to do her thing, she’ll come to you when she wants to be pet and does what she wants. She’s a very nice cat, but just a little moody at times.”

Although Posada has her expectations set high for the event, she realistically would love to see even 30-40 of the animals leave the shelter over the duration of the event.

“These animals are personable and loving,” Posada said. “They are thankful to have a home because at some point or another they were thrown away, that’s how they ended up here. I feel like it's our obligation to them to try to put them back in a forever home that they will be loved and respected for the rest of their days.”