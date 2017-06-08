WCJC Animal Shelter, June 8 - VIDEO

If you can provide that home for an animal, please visit the shelter and see if your perfect match might be there. If you can only offer your time, visit and spend your time wisely by showing a loving animal a little love and attention.

It’s not hard, and I bet you’ll enjoy it. Just give it a shot.

These animals are currently housed at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter and are available for adoption.

You can visit the shelter at 3411 North Roan Street, or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.