Elizabethton Animal Shelter Cats Need Help!

They need help. The cats need homes, and they need love. If you can’t adopt, please take the time to visit and pay some attention to the animals who need it most.

If you want to adopt, you’ll not have a better time to do so than June 16-24, when all adoptions at the shelter will be sponsored, and free of charge. So, if your major hang-up about adopting is the up-front cost, then you have no excuses once the 16th gets here.

Visit. Volunteer. Donate. Adopt. Do what you can.

The cats in the video are currently living at the Elizabethton and Carter County Animal Shelter and waiting for your visit!

The shelter is located at 135 Sycamore Shoals Rd, and you can reach them by phone at (423) 547-6359.