Animal shelter strives to find appropriate, forever homes for pets

Most of the time, they believe, things work out well and the animal lives a full and happy life in their new forever home.

But there are times, Executive Director Cara Ledbetter realizes, when that’s not what happens.

The 12-month-old puppy adopted by Lindsey Price two years ago was found dead recently in the woman’s abandoned Johnson City condo. After several days of word spreading about the dog’s fate, Price turned up at the animal shelter Monday to answer questions about the animal she adopted to become part of her family.

Animal Control Officer Lee Lawson filed an affidavit in Washington County General Sessions Court on Tuesday officially charging Price with animal cruelty, aggravated animal cruelty and abandonment.

Ledbetter, who became executive director last fall, said she can’t answer questions specifically about the process Price went through to adopt her dog, but she detailed the process as it occurs now.

“We have the person interested in adoption fill out an application. … We check our system for their name, address and any information they put on the application to see if they’re recognized in our animal shelter manager program to see if they’ve had any prior complaints,” Ledbetter said.

The potential adopter answers other questions about their lifestyle, how long they’re gone from the home, how many other animals are in the household, how many people live there and whether there are children who will live there.

If there are children, other adults or other animals in the house, Ledbetter said the potential adopter is asked to bring them to the shelter to meet the new animal. The shelter has five “meet and greet” rooms as well as outdoor space for those introductions and interactions.

“We are able to deny people to adopt animals if we don’t think they would be a good owner,” Ledbetter said. “We train our staff that it’s OK,” not to allow an adoption.

“If the animal isn’t a good fit, then we don’t need to put the animal in that home.”

If the person is determined to be a “good fit,” they fill out a contract with the shelter to ensure certain guidelines are met.

“The animal will have to be spayed or neutered before they leave the building, and they also must have their rabies vaccine and be microchipped, Ledbetter said.

As a general rule, there are no home visits, although some cases require it because of the animal’s breed, including pit bulls and huskies.

“The reason we do home checks on pit bulls is people don’t realize this, but if they’re in a rental home (landlords) don’t allow,” pit bulls due to insurance regulations, she said. Animal Control Officers and Humane Society representatives do those home visits.

“Huskies tend to be one of those breeds that need owners that understand their personalities. It really just depends on the dog,” Ledbetter said.

“We don’t do it for all of the animals. We wouldn’t be able to do that,” she said.

Adoption fees can be an obstacle for some potential owners, but sometimes there are ways to overcome those issues. Some animals at the shelter have community sponsors who pay the fees to help ease the burden of adoption.

Ledbetter said upkeep of an animal is often the reason given for surrendering an animal to — or back to — the shelter. Shelter staff try to find out the reason for the surrender. If the shelter can provide assistance, such as food, medical care or shelter, to prevent the surrender, Ledbetter said that is sometimes an option.

“We’re trying to find forever homes,” for animals at the shelter, Ledbetter said. “We do what we can to make sure they’re going to be in a good situation and a forever situation.”

Donations of food, cleaning supplies, cat litter and bedding are always welcome at the shelter, as are volunteers who can help walk and socialize the animals. For more information about the shelter’s needs, visit the location at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City or call 926-8769. The shelter is open seven days a week, 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.