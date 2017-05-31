WCJC Animal Shelter, May 31- VIDEO

Parents, if you’re willing to put the work in, and you’re interested in seeing your kids develop a good sense of responsibility, patience, respect, and caring, take a trip to the shelter and visit with the animals there. You might just stay for a visit, and suggest that your child volunteer, but you might take the plunge and adopt a future family member.

Adopting a pet and allowing your child to care for that pet under your supervision can be a tremendous learning experience and life lesson, and can fill your entire family with a renewed sense of purpose, joy, and love. Give it a shot, folks - what’s to lose?

These animals are currently housed at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter and are available for adoption.

You can visit the shelter at 3411 North Roan Street, or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.