More people ask me about cats, and request cat videos, so I concentrated yet again on the cats. There are plenty there, and plenty in need of a home.

Check it out, and pay them a visit!

These cats are currently housed at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter and are available for adoption.

You can visit the shelter at 3411 North Roan Street, or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.