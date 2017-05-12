WCJC Animal Shelter, May 12 - VIDEO

If you have the opportunity to visit, please do, and if you have the ability to take one of these amazing pets home with you, you will be forever grateful that you took the initiative and took a chance. There is no greater joy than sharing love with another, whether that be the love of family, friends, or a new pet and family member who only wants to be loved, fed, and occasionally petted.

Come on down and visit the shelter, folks! You’ll be glad you did.

These wonderful animals are currently housed at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter and are available for adoption. You can visit the shelter at 3411 North Roan Street, or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.