WCJC Animal Shelter, May 5 - VIDEO

Sometimes there are exceptions to the regularity, though. Sometimes you find guinea pigs and rabbits, and they make the kids happy immediately. Little furry things always make little people smile.

So, with today’s video, I highlighted a few dogs in kennels and the few exotic animals they have on hand. Hope you enjoy, and hope you do your best to get down there and visit soon!

These animals are currently housed at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter and are available for adoption.

You can visit the shelter at 3411 North Roan Street, or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.