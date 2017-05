They are full of animals in need of homes, and pets in need of a loving family. If there is any way at all that you could invite one or more of these animals in need to become a part of your family, now is the time.

Visit the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter and find a pet that fits for you and your family. Give the gift of family, hope, and love.

The shelter is located at 135 Sycamore Shoals Rd, or you can reach them by phone at (423) 547-6359.