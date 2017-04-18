Animal Shelter controversy could reach a climax today

Separate controversies — involving the shelter’s operation and volunteers in one case and the city’s role in the shelter’s funding in another — have led to angry words and ongoing disagreements.

The city-county funding issue could reach a climax today when Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey addresses a City Council budget workshop.

Humphrey has sought increases in funding for the shelter to the County Commission and the Elizabethton City Council. The city and county split the cost of running the facility.

The total budget for the shelter in 2016-17 was set at $208,919.73. Humphrey said the shelter has been drastically underfunded, and he successfully got the city and county to kick in another $165,000 this year.

Those donations from the city and county are only for a single year, and Humphrey has asked both to make the higher funding a recurring item on their budgets. That request is just now being considered as both the city and county are working to build next year's budget, which must be completed by July.

The issue had become heated when Humphrey asked for the additional funding to get the shelter through this fiscal year, but died down after the funding was approved.

On Monday, the City Council held the first of two workshops on setting a budget for next year. During the discussion, City Manager Jerome Kitchens recommended holding animal shelter funding "to the same level budgeted in FY17, subject to the direction for Council and negotiations that the city attorney is involved in."

Humphrey had previously spoken about a memorandum of understanding between the city and county that stated the costs of operating the shelter would be divided by a 50-50 split between the county and the city.

But during Monday's meeting, several council members, including Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander, argued that the memorandum did not mean the county had a blank check to increase the cost of running the shelter without the city's approval.

There was also a concern the memorandum may have expired.

An amendument from Aug. 14, 2014, dates the memorandum as being signed on Feb. 13, 2012, with an expiration of February 2017.

Also on Monday, Council members argued that a future memorandum should include a reduced funding role for the city.

They argued that the population of the city was only a quarter of the county's population, yet the city was required to pay half the costs. There was also the argument that city residents were being taxed to pay for both the city's and the county's obligation to the shelter.

Those arguments could become heated when the Council gathers for its second budget workshop today and Humphrey addresses the Council on the funding needs for the shelter.

While the funding issue is returning after being out of the spotlight, the volunteer issue has been active for several months, creating a lot of angry words and even leading to a veteran Elizabethton High School teacher’s ejection from a County Commission meeting.

The volunteers are angry because they were told by Humphrey that their volunteer services would no longer be permitted until after a special audit on conditions at the animal shelter prior to August, when many cats succumbed to an epidemic at the shelter.

For the past several months, the controversy has involved mostly the former volunteers to the animal shelter. Robin McKamey, a teacher at Elizabethton High School and a volunteer at the shelter for 15 years, has led the group.

She regularly speaks at County Commission meetings, during the time the Commission allows private citizens to speak on any matter. Her fight reached a climax last month, when Humphrey ordered bailiffs to escort her from the County Commission meeting.

Commissioners quickly voted to allow her back in.

McKamey has drawn strong responses from Humphrey, who chairs the commission. At several meetings, he has stepped down from the chair so that he could respond to McKamey's statements.

At Monday’s meeting of the County Commission, Humphrey accused McKamey of distortions.