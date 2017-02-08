WCJC Animal Shelter, February 7 - VIDEO

There are plenty of cats and dogs available at the Washington County/Johnson City shelter right now, and many of them will not be adopted any time soon, so if you could simply pay them a visit and show them a little bit of love you’d be doing a world of good for animals in need. Much the same as humans need validation and contact, animals desire the same, whether it be a good walk, a petting session, or just a few kind words, these pets need al you can offer.

To find out what you can do, and how you can help, visit the shelter.