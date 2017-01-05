WCJC Animal Shelter, January 4, 2017 - VIDEO

Another reminder - if it is cold at your house, it is also cold at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. The animals there need love and attention and warmth just as much as any other, so please do your part to see that they experience just a little of all three. Visit the shelter and volunteer what you can, whether it is your time and effort, food and blankets, or money to keep the lights on.

If you take anything away from this video series at all, let it be that the world is a much better place when you can share it with a loved one. There are plenty of wonderful animals at the shelter right now who just want the chance to share. Go see for yourself.