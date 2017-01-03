DeLawder's brother and sister break ground for shelter expansion

The Carter County mayor wasn’t only referring to a 1,002-square-foot addition to the shelter to provide more room for cats. He was also noting the news that a $1.2 million bequest from Gloria Taylor DeLawder was going to cover the cost of the addition.

Humphrey, several Carter County commissioners, an Elizabethton City Council member, employees of the Animal Shelter and several members of the Animal Shelter Advisory Board joined with a brother and sister of DeLawder’s to break ground for the addition.

“This is not a Carter County story,” Humphrey told the audience. “This is not a regional story. This is a national story. It has been in the Washington Post and it has been in People Magazine.”

DeLawder’s sister, Sherry Taylor Miller, and brother, Estill Taylor, joined with several others for the ceremonial groundbreaking at the shelter. Both called their sister an avid cat lover who would always find room in her home for a cat whenever someone dropped one off at her property.

“They knew she would always take them in,” MIller said.

Miller and Taylor said they knew their sister would be very happy to see her bequest spent on the addition. Humphrey assured the audience that DeLawder’s gift truly was good news and that “every penny will be used wisely.”

In addition to the expansion, about $40,000 will be used to buy and convert a new van to take the shelter’s dogs and cats to the veterinary department at Lincoln Memorial University for spaying and neutering.

After the groundbreaking, Humphrey attended a meeting of the Building and Grounds Committee of the Carter County Commission. He said construction should get started on Jan. 9 and should be finished in late April or early May.

Humphrey also said the shelter’s recent push to find homes for its dogs and cats has paid off.

From a high last summer of more than 180 dogs and cats, Humphrey told the committee that the population is now down to about 25. “That is a tremendous improvement,” Humphrey said.