Warm and beloved dogs PHOTO GALLERY

Tony Casey • Updated Today at 3:39 PM
tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com

In my column last week, I asked you all to send in pictures of your beloved dogs.

Many of you did, via email, message and comment. I’ve compiled them in a gallery.

Thanks for caring for your furry family members when the conditions are poor.

Go out and buy yourself a present — you deserve it!

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.

