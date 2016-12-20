running around Warm and beloved dogs PHOTO GALLERY Tony Casey • Updated Today at 3:39 PM tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com In my column last week, I asked you all to send in pictures of your beloved dogs. Many of you did, via email, message and comment. I’ve compiled them in a gallery. Thanks for caring for your furry family members when the conditions are poor. Go out and buy yourself a present — you deserve it! Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.