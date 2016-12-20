Dog finds home after 18 months at Washington County Animal Shelter, 2-year resident still searching

Pit bull mixes Brodie and Brownie have already spent one holiday season in the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter without a family. As the shelter’s longest-standing residents, Brodie and Brownie have spent more than a year-and-a-half in shelter care, and both occupied kennels at the old facility.

Brownie’s holiday present came early this year — she found her forever family on a 42-acre farm in Saltville, Virginia. The Davidson family drove more than an hour to pick up their new furry family member after seeing her sponsored by Friendship Hyundai.

Brownie arrived at the shelter in May 2015.

For Executive Director Cara Ledbetter, seeing Brownie go to a new home with a loving family has been one of the highlights of her journey so far at the shelter.

“We had a beautiful introduction to Brownie; she loved the kids, she loved the husband and wife immediately,” she said. “Brownie is making up for lost time, and that’s what we want for Brodie. For these dogs to be in a 10-by-12 environment for two years, it’s just not natural, it’s not what they’re made to do.”

Now, Ledbetter and the other shelter staff are looking to give Brodie the same gift.

The scars sewn across Brodie’s face tell a difficult past for the dog – Ledbetter says that could mean he was used as a fighting dog in the past and that has made it difficult for him to trust other animals. He’s not aggressive with people, though, but staff say he wouldn’t be a good match for families with small children.

Since he isn’t aggressive, Brodie is not in danger of being euthanized unless the shelter becomes suddenly and severely overcrowded. Since he’s not in danger of being put to sleep, he’s not on a top priority list for rescue groups, so he has remained in limbo for almost two years as he waits on the right family.

But Ledbetter said she isn’t giving up on finding that family for Brodie and looks forward to the day he can walk through the shelter doors and on to a new, happy life like Brownie did.

“That’s the most satisfying thing that can happen as the director of a shelter,” Ledbetter said. “I did not realize how emotionally attached that I would become to the animals, even with ones that I’ve only known for several months. When you hear their stories and you know what they’ve been through, you just naturally feel for them and want them to have the best life possible.”

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.