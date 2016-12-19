WCJC Animal Shelter, December 19 - VIDEO

It is getting colder, and the animals at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter are going to need warmth. If there’s any way you can supply it for them, whether it be the warmth of a new home, the warmth of a good blanket, or simply the warmth of a full belly, the good folks at the shelter surely would appreciate the help.
Anything you can do - donations, volunteering, adoption —would be wonderful, especially around the holidays. So, if you have any spare time or money, please visit and help out.
If you have any spare room, offer it to a new pet.