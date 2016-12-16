A visit to Bridge Home No-Kill Shelter - Video

The 75-year-old retiree arrives before noon at the Bridge Home No-Kill Animal Shelter, 2061 Hwy. 75, Blountville, and stays past six p.m. Every day. Seven days a week. And she’s not complaining, far from it, she loves what she does, and what she can provide.

What she provides is stability and warmth for animals in need, and she offers them unconditional love and support as well. There are volunteers —I’m not saying that Regina does everything all by herself —but there is a definite need for more help. Cleaning staff, walking staff, people to care for the cats and dogs housed at the shelter; these are all needs that are constantly raised and seldom addressed.

With all of the animals in our area who have been given up, cast aside, or simply uncared for, the Bridge Home is yet another that needs your help. Whatever you can give.

Watch the video, if you will, and get to know Regina and the people who make her small shelter work, and then find out how you can get involved. For information on volunteering, or donating to the cause, visit the shelter’s website at thebridgehome.com.

You’ll be glad you did.