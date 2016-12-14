WCJC Animal Shelter, December 14 - VIDEO

The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter knows the tolls that cold weather can take on a small animal, and the staff there does all it can to make sure the dogs and cats on hand are well-fed, warm, and as able to stave off the cold as possible. Please do your part, and do the same.

If you’d like to help the animals at the shelter (who sure could use it), you can donate. Donate your money, food, blankets, and especially your time. Visit the shelter, and visit the animals, who deserve love and attention just as much as any other living thing.

You never know, you just might take one home.