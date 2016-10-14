WCJC Animal Shelter, October 13 - VIDEO

If you have time during the week, and you can bring young people down to the shelter, please do. The dogs love it, and the kids get so much out of it over the long run. And maybe, just maybe, those kids will garner an appreciation for what the shelter provides, and begin to volunteer their own time. Maybe they’ll turn out to be the kind of people who help when its needed.

I’m sure there are plenty of parents looking for something to do with their at-home students this week, and the shelter is a great idea.

Come on down, folks. Give all you can.