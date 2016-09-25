Area animal groups: control cat numbers for sake of bird populations

According to animal groups in Washington County, there’s much to be gained by neutering male cats and keeping house cats indoors. Along with not being put in the terrible situation of potentially having to euthanize so many cats without homes, the problem of declining bird populations would be bettered through these efforts.

A recent book by Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center head Peter Marra has been shocking cat lovers as of late. Titled, “Cat Wars: The Devastating Consequences of a Cuddly Killer,” the book makes the argument that bird populations can’t stand up to the might of feral cats and house cats that collectively have the ability to murder our flying friends in massive numbers.

Without strong bird populations, our ecosystem could see negatives in the way of pollination, the way seeds are spread, more insects and the removal of controls that put into check the effects of climate change.

Marra, who worked with co-author Chris Santella on the book, goes as far as to say that, “from a conservation ecology perspective, the most desirable solution seems clear — remove all free-ranging cats from the landscape by any means necessary.”

Locally, Rebecca Huneycutt’s personal preference — not necessarily that of the Humane Society of Washington County that she helps oversee as office manager — would be to not euthanize cats on account of the bird populations, as Marra’s book suggests. She’d rather support the programs that lead to fewer feral cats, thus giving birds fewer threats.

As for house cats, she said they should probably stay indoors for the same reasons, and other dangers they face in the undomesticated world.

Dr. Fred Alsop, an ornithologist and professor in East Tennessee State University's department of biological sciences, supports both policies.

Alsop said the effect cats can have on bird populations can be devastating.

“The numbers are staggering,” he said.

For bird lovers and bird feeder owners, a good strategy for keeping birds safer would be to have feeders out in the middle of a yard or field, away from shrubbery or other concealment.

Joy Sexton, with the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter, said the Humane Society’s Trap, Neuter, Release program is extremely helpful in keeping the feral cat populations down. When these feral cats are release back to their home turf, they can survive on their own, but can’t reproduce.

The Humane Society can always use volunteer and monetary help, Huneycutt said. Anyone looking to help out can contact them through their website www.hswctn.org.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.