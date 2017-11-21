Michelle Joy Roberts
Michelle Joy Roberts, 30, Johnson City, passed away Monday, November 13 near Visalia, CA. She was killed instantly in a car accident. She is survived by both parents, Mary Joy Roberts and Jody Roberts, both of Johnson City, brother Jason Roberts, of Sunnyvale CA, brother Micah Roberts and sister Sarah Roberts, and a great many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins (particularly Brooke Burleson of Jonesborough). Michelle inspired many people through her music, poetry, and artistic skills in life.
Visitation will be held at 12 noon to 2 pm on Saturday, November 25th, at Appalachian Funeral Home followed by a celebration of Michelle’s life at which all are welcome. Donation in lieu of flowers can be made to the National Parks Foundation at http://bit.ly/2fUf42Y. For more information, please see: rememberingmichelleroberts.com
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Roberts family. (928-6111)