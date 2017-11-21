Michelle Joy Roberts

Visitation will be held at 12 noon to 2 pm on Saturday, November 25th, at Appalachian Funeral Home followed by a celebration of Michelle’s life at which all are welcome. Donation in lieu of flowers can be made to the National Parks Foundation at http://bit.ly/2fUf42Y. For more information, please see: rememberingmichelleroberts.com

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Roberts family. (928-6111)