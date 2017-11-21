June Wilson Edwards Barham

Mrs. Barham was born in Bee Log, North Carolina, on June 20, 1923, a daughter of the late William Isaac Wilson and Linnie McCurry Wilson.

June was beloved by everyone she met and was a kind and caring person, especially those she met at Governors Bend. She loved gardening, her flowers and watching college basketball. She was the loving wife of Charlie Edwards until his death in 1959, and Leon Dalton Barham who passed away in 2012. Her daughter, Mary Frances Edwards Jones and son-in-law, John Jones, preceded her in death in 2014. Her brothers, Austin, William, Alvin, Brook and Ward, along with sister, Cara (Cary) Louise Wilson Hyatt also preceded her in death.

June is survived by sister, Joyce Ramsey, and husband, Brian, of FL, and brother, Bill, and wife, Dana, of NC. Also surviving are grandchildren, Steven Jones and wife, Julia, of Gray, TN and granddaughter, Teresa Kay Jones Treadway and husband, Tony, of Johnson City, TN as well as her great grandson, Wesley Holt Higgins, of College Station, TX, and Great-Granddogs, Gracie, Skittles, Biscuit, Torie and Sophie.

While living in Newport News, June was a faithful member of Orchid Avenue Baptist Church. Upon her move to Erwin, she attended Fishery Community Church where she was a member of the Ladies Bible Study Group.

The family wishes to thank her special friend, Glenna Crain, along with friends and employees of Governors Bend who provided a loving and caring environment for June during her years as a resident.

A graveside service for Mrs. June Barham will be held at Fishery Community Church Cemetery, Erwin, TN on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. The Rev. Rusty Wishon will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Fishery Community Church Cemetery Mowing Fund, 501 Fishery Community Church Road, Erwin, TN 37650.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin . These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of June Wilson Edwards Barham through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.