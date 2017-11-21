James Edward Grindstaff

He was a native of Elizabethton and was a son of Virginia Grindstaff of Elizabethton and the late John Henry Grindstaff. Mr. Grindstaff was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors in addition to his mother includes a son, Michael Grindstaff; a brother, Billy Joe Grindstaff of Greeneville. Also several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for Mr. Grindstaff will be conducted at 1:00 PM Monday, November 27, 2017 in the MountainHomeNationalCemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by the Boone Dam Honor Guard Detail. For those attending you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 PM.

