Ewald Doerr

He was born Sept. 12, 1930, in Wiesbaden-Sonnenberg, Germany, the oldest son of the late Johanna Jeck Doerr and Earnst Doerr.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on November 29, 2017 at 3PM, at Mount Jefferson Presbyterian Church with Rev. Will Heyward officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1-3pm, prior to the service.

Ed remained an active member of the Mount Jefferson Presbyterian Church in West Jefferson, and he was actively involved with the German-American Community in the Ashe County area. He will always be remembered for his love of life, hard work, and giving back to others. He enjoyed visiting friends and family, traveling and camping. Ed was also partially responsible and given several awards and honors for his pioneering efforts in establishing and coordinating the South Florida Soccer Association and he especially loved watching his beloved German National Team Play.

Ed is survived by his two brothers, Karl-Ernest Doerr and wife Ursula and Wolfgang Doerr and wife Marianne in Germany; two sons, Gunther Doerr and Partner Lavonna Skeans and Gary Doerr of Billings, Montana; two grandchildren, Karen Moyer and husband Adam Moyer of Chicago, Karl Doerr and wife Mary Doerr of Cary, NC; three great-grandchildren, Liam Moyer, Penelope and Rosie Doerr; he has several surviving cousins in Germany; and one cousin York Doerr and wife Peggy of Williamsburg, VA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 60 years, Hannelore Doerr.

Ed and his wife Hannelore Doerr survived World War II in Germany and the immigrated to the United States in 1953; they loved in South Florida until 2002, when they moved to Jefferson, NC. After Hannelore’s death in 2010, he moved in with his son Gunther and lived in Boone, NC and Elizabethton, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Jefferson Presbyterian Church, PO Box 782, West Jefferson, NC 28694.

