Dina Allen Guinn

Those left to cherish Dina’s memory include her husband of twenty five years, Richard Guinn, her children: Tonia Evans Worley and her husband DeWayne, Jennifer Woolsey, and Brittani Woolsey; grandchildren: Amber Evans, Alex Worley, Maddox Woolsey, NeVaeya Woolsey, James Woolsey, and Axyl Woolsey; her brother, Robert C. Allen, MD and his wife Leslie, her sister, Linda S. Killenbec and several nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Friday, November 24, 2017 from 11:00 am until 1:00pm, and a Celebration of Dina’s Life at 1:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services in Johnson City with her brother, Robert C. Allen, MD and Pastor Ernie Widby officiating. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 pm at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Roger Ledford, Robert Campbell, Gary Sparks, DeWayne Worley, Brandon DeSalle and Mikey Presley will serve as pallbearers.

We want to thank the nursing staff of JCMC on the 5500 wing for the love and support that they gave during this time.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.