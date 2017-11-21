Bill B. Byrd

He was the son of the late Floyd & Bessie Anderson Byrd and a United States Navy Veteran. Bill was preceded in death by a son, Tony Byrd and survived by his wife of 23 years, Brenda Byrd of Wytheville; son and daughter-in-law, Mike & Marcie Byrd of Johnson City, TN; Brother and sister-in-law, Garnie & Norma Byrd of Johnson City, TN; Sisters, Jewell Jones of Johnson City, TN, Ruby Huffine of Johnson City, TN, Fredia Bible of Maryville, TN, and Gaynelle Wilhoit of Piney Flats, TN; grandson & spouse, Michael & Mariah Byrd; two great grandchildren several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral service will be held 7 P.M. Friday, November 24, 2017 at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by Pastor Bobby Lewis. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 P.M. until service time. A graveside service will be held 11 A.M. Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Piney, Virginia. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.