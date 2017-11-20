Violet was born in Elizabethton to the late Curtis B. Ritchie and Mary Lyons Ritchie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a husband, David White; one son, Billy Hambric; one brother, J.C. Ritchie; and one sister, Shirley Ashley.

Violet retired as a seamstress at Levi Strauss & Company and attended Grace Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed scrapbooking, making cards, shopping with her daughter and spending time with her granddaughter, grandson and her son.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Shane Watson, of Elizabethton; a daughter, Kimberly Hambric Hoefling, of Johnson City; a granddaughter, Allison “A.J.” Hoefling; a grandson, Cory Watson; several step grandchildren; two step sons, David Friend and Billy Friend, both of Michigan; and two step daughters, Jenny and Barb Friend, both of Michigan. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to celebrate the life of Violet Jean Ritchie Friend will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Curtis Hurt and Rev. Nathan Jennings, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Tuesday.

The graveside service will be conducted at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Ronald Ritchie, Ricky Deloach, Jimmy Burrow, Michael Burrow, Cory Watson, and Lee Gay. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Potter, Bud Hambric, Mike Ritchie, Lance Ritchie, Don Hoefling, and Don Ritchie. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, to go in procession.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at Susan G. Komen, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265; or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 2335 Knob Creek Road, #101, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Online condolences may be shared with the family online www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Mrs. Friend and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. 423-542-2232, obituary line 523-543-4917.