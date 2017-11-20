Mrs. Deborah Lee (Hughes) Head

Debbie was born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina and moved to Tennessee after traveling with her father in the military. She was the daughter of Marie and the late SFC Jim Hughes. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and godmother to her family.

Debbie was a loving wife to her husband, William “Bill” of 47 years and mother to sons Nathan and his wife Heather, Josh and his wife Kim; four grandchildren Kalie, Caleb, Aiden and Hannah; She leaves behind her twin sister Donna (Larry) Stinson of Florida; brothers Jimmey (Kimo) Hughes, Jerry Hughes of Virginia, Joey (Amy) Hughes of Florida, Jamie (Delores) Hughes of Virginia; uncle Bud (Carolyn) Tipton; aunt Wilma (Leon) Holland; cherished nieces and nephews; brother and sister in Christ Doug and Linda Gourley and beloved Godchildren Aaron (Sara and Paxton) and Jessica Gourley. She also leaves behind her faithful companion Smokey.

Debbie loved the Lord with all her heart and always thought of others. She would show her love through prayers and kind acts. Debbie would be your prayer warrior and pray for you without ceasing until God answered. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family and friends, playing pinochle, and watching her grandchildren grow up.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Hopson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Head family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821