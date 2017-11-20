Mr. Larry W. Broyles

He was the son of the late Rex Broyles and was born in Sullivan County. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by four siblings and a grandson, Robert “Robbie” Wayne Leonard, III.

Mr. Broyles was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Korea. He was retired from Baxter Industries after nineteen years of service where he worked in maintenance. He drove a truck for 15 years. He enjoyed playing pool, shooting guns and spending time with his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 45 years, Ruth Broyles of the home; a son, Bill “Bamz” Oliver and his wife, Tammy, of Limestone; a daughter, Kim Lett and her husband, Zak, of Elizabethton; two grandchildren, Brittany Stanton, of Jonesborough; Alyssa Chatman, of Limestone; five great-grandchildren, Rileigh Stanton, Raelynn Chatman, Levi Stanton, Carter Wayne Chatman and Dallas Chatman.

A service to honor the life of Mr. Broyles will be conducted on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at 1:00 PM in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway Percy Funeral and Cremation Services with Mr. Rick Chandler officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 12:00 – 1:00 PM on Tuesday prior to the service.

The committal service will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery at 2:30 PM on Tuesday. Active pallbearers will be Bill Broyles, Rusty Stanton, Dakota Chatman, Zak Lett, Rick Chandler and Shane Gates.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.hathawaypercy.com

Hathaway Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Broyles Family. Office, 423-543-5544.