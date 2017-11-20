Mr. Joseph “Joey” Hinkle

He was a son of Vickia Humphrey Hinkle, of the home and the late Jerry Wayne Hinkle.

Mr. Hinkle was a photographer and a member of Big Spring Church of Christ. He was a 1991 graduate of Happy Valley High School and attended both East Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee. He loved photography, music and art.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by two brothers, Josh Hinkle, and wife, Tonya, of Johnson City; Jeff Hinkle and wife, Alissa, of Elizabethton; a niece, Olive Hinkle, of Johnson City; an uncle, Jeff Humphrey, of Elizabethton; two cousins, Gabe Humphrey, of Elizabethton; Sarah Humphrey, of Johnson City. Two lifetime friends, Laura White, of Johnson City and Todd Rice of Atlanta, GA, also survive.

A Gathering of Remembrance service for Mr. Hinkle will be conducted on Wednesday, November 22, 2017, at 7:00 PM at the Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, with Mr. Glen Layfield, officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:00 PM in the funeral home on Wednesday prior to the service.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff and the doctors of Bristol Regional Medical Center for the care given to Mr. Hinkle while he was there.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Big Spring Church of Christ, Outreach Program, 1106 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com .

Mr. Hinkle and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. Office, 423-542-2232, service information, 423-543-4917.