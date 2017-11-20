José Arturo Zepeda, age 79, died November 8, 2017, peacefully at home. He was born April 8, 1938 in Coatepeque, El Salvador to Arturo Zepeda and Carmen Castellanos. He was the oldest of four children. José met Carmen Saravia in 1959 while they were studying for their Master’s Degree in San Salvador, El Salvador. José and Carmen married December 23, 1963, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, but moved back shortly thereafter to raise a family. In July 1980, José and Carmen moved from El Salvador to Memphis, TN with their four children: Lorena, Jaime, Fernando and Lissette; with the purpose to provide them with better opportunities. He held many jobs in various professions but he was proudest of his accomplishments as a bi-vocational Pastor. His calling began at Temple Baptist Church in Memphis, TN. He later established First Hispanic Church of Tennessee. The church assisted local Hispanics in the area. He also established the Hispanic ministry at the Federal Correction Institution of Memphis along with Dr. James Thomas. They both were awarded the “Thousand Points of Lights” medal presented by George H. Bush. He retired from his secular job and from full-time pastoring and eventually moved to Johnson City, TN with his wife, Carmen. They quickly became involved in the Hispanic ministry in the Johnson City area. Even after retirement, he continued to work first as an interpreter and chaplain with Mountain States and finally as an interpreter with ETSU Pediatric Department.

He is survived by: his wife of nearly 54 years, Carmen Zepeda; brother Carlos Zepeda; sister Dina Estrada; daughter Lorena Watson; son Jaime Zepeda and daughter-in-law Lisa Zepeda; son Fernando Zepeda and daughter-in-law Ferrissa Zepeda; daughter Lissette Tant and son-in-law Clive Sorhaindo; grandsons Nicholas Watson, Nathan Watson, Caleb Zepeda, Tyler Zepeda and Van Tant; and great-grand daughter Leanna Watson.

Visitation will be at 9:30 am on November 25, 2017, at Boone Trail Baptist Church. Service will begin at 11 am at the church followed by a graveside service at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family invites memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. http://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=2034166&pg=personal&fr_id=39300

Condolences may be sent to the Zepeda family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough 753-3821.