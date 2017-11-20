Genevieve (Makarowski) Ligas

She was raised and educated in Johnson City. In 1947 she and her husband moved to Herkimer. They owned and operated the “Buddies Inn until 1996.

Surviving are two sons, Joseph W. Ligas of Ft. Lauderdale, Michael A. Ligas of Bumpass, VA; two daughters, Judith DeMars and husband William of Herkimer, and Veronica Plano and husband Carl of Conesus, NY.; ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours at the Fenner Funeral Home, 115 Court Street, Herkimer on Tuesday, Nov. 28th from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 29th at 11:00 am in the church of St. Anthony and Joseph, 226 S. Main St., Herkimer.

Memorial donation may be made to St. Anthony and Joseph RC Church, PO Box 469, Herkimer, NY 13350