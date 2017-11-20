Frank E. Kilby

Mr. Kilby was born in Washington County, son of the late Horace and Effie Kilby. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Willa Mae Carrier Kilby; their daughter, Terry Kilby Casteel; his brothers Blaine Kilby and Jerald Kilby, and his second wife, Charlotte Cross Kilby.

Left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Reta Kilby Harrison (Tim); grandson, Tater Murr (Missy); granddaughters, Joey Murr and Kelly Sells (Jason); 7 great grandchildren; 4 great, great granddaughters; brother, James Kilby (Annie); several nieces and nephews; and his four-legged little buddy, Max.

Mr. Kilby retired after 30 years in the Army C4, and he was a member of the Shriners.

He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Graveside services for Mr. Kilby will be Wednesday November 22, 2017 at Sunrise Cemetery in Bluff City at 3:30 pm with Pastor Brian Nuff and Pastor Cody Greene officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Jason Norton, Josh Cole, Paul “Red”Keys, Wesley Taylor, Gunner Shephard and Gary Douglas.

