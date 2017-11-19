JONESBOROUGH - Thomas Alton “Al” Gantt, 64, of Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at his residence. He was a native of Columbia, SC and son of the late Frances and Raymond Gantt.

In 2015, Al was preceded in death by his wife of thirty-three years, Kathy Johnson Gantt.

Al proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a tank crewman. He retired from Eastman in 2014.

Those left to honor his memory include his children: Douglas Raymond Gantt, Casey Annette Mendez, Kevin David Gantt, Benjamin Alton Gantt, Jacob Kelly Gantt, Samantha Kay Fisher; grandchildren: Austin and Callie Gantt, Tasha Mendez; and his siblings: Kay Cougler, Erik Simpson, Tonia Simpson.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (432) 610-7171 is honored to serve the Gantt family.