PINEY FLATS - Robert “Bob” King, 82, of Piney Flats, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 17, 2017. He was born in Scott County, VA and was a lifetime resident of Piney Flats. He was the son of the late M.R. “Buck” King and Hazel Lucille Eaton King.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his son, Jason King, infant children, Reggie and Leslie King, his brothers, Ed King, and twin brother Roy King, and sister, Fay Wilson.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Robert was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church where he held several positions throughout the years. He enjoyed woodworking, and bird watching, especially purple martins. Robert raised chickens and sold the eggs and used the money for his church to buy less fortunate children gifts for Christmas. Robert also enjoyed landscaping and working with flowers. After several years of self-employment, he worked in maintenance at Bristol Motor Speedway where he retired. He will be remembered for the love he had for his family, church family, and friends.

Survivors include his loving wife of sixty years, Phyllis Puckett King, children: Lisa Bowman and her husband Greg, Josh King and his wife Jordan; grandchildren: Jessica Lockner and her husband Eric, Hunter Bowman, Logan King, Abbie King, Jake King, and Tracy Snyder; his brother, Haskel King and his wife Darlene, step-brothers and sisters: Bill Wilson (Margaret), Robert Wilson, Helen Raymond, and Frances Hodge (Hershell); several nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Monday, November 20, 2017 from 4:00 pm until a Celebration of Robert’s Life at 7:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Bryan Orchard officiating. A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday at St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Wesley King, Brad Sorrow, Jerry Cross, Howard Spurgeon, John Fandl, and Eric Lockner. Honorary pallbearers will be Dean Torbett, Darius Hensley, Charlie Martin, Wayne Torbett, Grady Smith, Dave Tester, John McKamey, Marvin Sorrow, and Phil Carrier.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1665 Allison Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686 for the Christmas Fund for local underprivileged children.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the King family.