A native of Keystone, WV she was the daughter to the late Harry and Ruby Meade Boyd. Nora was a member of Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church and attended the adult Sunday school class. She worked as a window clerk with the United States Postal Service before her retirement. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Cecil Elmer Curto; a grandson, Brett Sorgnit; and several siblings.

She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Steve Sorgnit, Glendale, AZ; granddaughter, Heather Schafer and her husband, Steve and their children, Jenna and Megan; and a granddaughter-in-law, Amy Sorgnit, and her children, Anna and Everett, all of Arizona. The family would like to thank the staff at Lakebridge a Waters Community for the wonderful care given to Nora and the family during their time of need.

A committal and graveside service for Nora Boyd Curto will be conducted at 11:00 AM, on Monday, November 20, 2017 at Washington County Memory Gardens with Dr. Jody Jenkins, Pastor officiating. Everyone is asked to meet the family at the cemetery on Monday at 10:50 AM.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Curto family.