He was a native of Erwin and a son of the late Blaine and Myrtle (Edney) White. Jeff was a proud veteran who served in the United States Army during the Korean War as a Sergeant First Class, where he was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was a former pipefitter and welder for TVA and retired from the Maintenance department of James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Mr. White attended Grace United Methodist Church, was a member of the VFW, Moose Lodge, American Legion, and was a part of the 5th Regimen Korean War Reunion. He enjoyed sports, TN football, watching the military channel, and was a very patriotic American. In addition to his parents, Jeff is preceded in death by a son, Glenn Franklin White and numerous brothers and sisters.

Jeff Moody White has left to cherish his memories: Daughter: Lisa White Moore and husband, Gregory Joseph Moore; Grandson: August West Moore; Granddaughter: Rachel Nicole Moore;

Brothers: Ray White and wife Joann, Jerry White and wife Brenda, Ronnie White and wife Wanda.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Jeff Moody White in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 PM, Sunday, November 19, 2017 in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Ferrell Peterson will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support will be held on Sunday, November 19, 2017 beginning at 5:00 PM and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A military committal service will be held on Monday, November 20, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Haun-White Cemetery, with honors provided by Carter County Honor Guard. Those serving as pallbearers will be: August Moore, Michael Nardelli, Ray White, Jerry White, Ronnie White and Robert Nelson.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin . These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Jeff Moody White through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.