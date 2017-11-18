Gaither W. Brown Jr.

He had been a member there for more than 50 years.

Prior to his move to Johnson City, he was a member of Spring City Methodist Church in Spring City, TN, where he was preceded in death by his parents, Mattie Sue Lowry Brown and Wright Brown. Mr. Brown was also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Gloria Collignon Brown. He was a Naval Air Veteran of World War II. Mr. Brown was employed by Free Service Tire Company, Inc. for 50 years serving as a Retail Store Manager, Supervisor of Retail Stores, Executive Vice-President and Consultant.

Survivors include a son, Gaithor Brown III; a daughter, Sharon and son-in-law David Burke all of Johnson City; and two beloved granddaughters, Katie Walser and husband, Stephen and Rebecca Darnell and husband, Aaron; also three great grandchildren, Savannah and Jacob Walser and Katie Darnell; Mr. Brown was also survived by a sister, Rebecca Allison of Charlotte, NC; one nephew and three nieces.

For those wishing to make a memorial gift, the family suggests that contributions be made to Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com . Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Brown family. 423-928-2245