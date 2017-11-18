Freddie “Fred” Collins

He was a native of Washington County and son of the late Valentine and Jessie Forrester Collins.

In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his brothers, Albert and Thomas Collins.

Fred retired from Rainbo Bakery after thirty seven years of service where he spent the last twenty five years as Retail Sales Manager. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where he worked with the Senior Ministry and Youth Ministry.

Survivors include Fred’s wife of sixty three years, Jewell Vaught Collins, special brother and sister-in-law, David and Trula Vaught, sister-in-law, Mary Collins, several nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends to share memories from 4:00 pm on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 until a Celebration of Fred’s Life at 7:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Pete Tackett officiating. A Committal and Entombment Service will be held in the Mausoleum Chapel at Washington County Memory Gardens on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be sent to Antioch Baptist Church Building Fund 1014 Antioch Road Johnson City TN 37604.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (432) 610-7171 is honored to serve the Collins family.